Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after buying an additional 781,733 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,719,000 after buying an additional 418,534 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,176,000 after purchasing an additional 384,792 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

