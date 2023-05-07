Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 4,563 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,386 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,297,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 218,633 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

