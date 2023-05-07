Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $498,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

