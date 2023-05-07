Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $233.66 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.