Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $546,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

