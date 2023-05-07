Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 536 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

