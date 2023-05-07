Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 5,438 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after acquiring an additional 783,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.