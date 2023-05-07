Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $1,064,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 98.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,700,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Trading Up 0.6 %

LITE stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

