Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,520 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 403,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

