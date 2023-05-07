Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,855 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $240.33 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.52.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.