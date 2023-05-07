Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.56 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.