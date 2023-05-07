Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after buying an additional 999,354 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 962,295 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

