Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,668 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300,482 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.