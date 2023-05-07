Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

