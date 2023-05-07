Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,070,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after buying an additional 1,718,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 210.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

