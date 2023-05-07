Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

