GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

