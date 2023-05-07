Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $212.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.