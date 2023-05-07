Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 717 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,934.83.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

