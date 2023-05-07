VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPH. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

