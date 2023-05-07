Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 6.5 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

