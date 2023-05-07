Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,504 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $20,880,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,178,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $2,276,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

