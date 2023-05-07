Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,093 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,474 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

