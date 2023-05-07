Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

