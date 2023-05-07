Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,812 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

