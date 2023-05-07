Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of XPO worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

