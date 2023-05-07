Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.