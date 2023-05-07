Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,381 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

