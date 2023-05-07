Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,475 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of AR opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

