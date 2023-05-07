Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VGT opened at $386.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

