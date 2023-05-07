Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,377 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

