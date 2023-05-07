Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.