iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

