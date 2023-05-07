Dakota Wealth Management Has $730,000 Stake in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Rating) by 472.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.62% of Pono Capital Two worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTWO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $10,378,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $6,765,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $4,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter worth $4,348,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $3,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTWO stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.88.

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

