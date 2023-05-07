Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after buying an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,118,000 after buying an additional 476,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WCN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

