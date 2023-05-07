Dakota Wealth Management Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $20.54 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

