Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 655 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

