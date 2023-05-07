36,663 Shares in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $13.98 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 103.30%.

REFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, insider John Mazarakis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,753.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

