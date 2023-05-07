Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMF opened at $6.28 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

