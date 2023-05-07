State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,500 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

