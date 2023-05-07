Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,357.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John T. Treace sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $50,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,216,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,357.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 429,991 shares of company stock valued at $10,244,434. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

