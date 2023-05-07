State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $21,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

