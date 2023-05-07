Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock worth $3,014,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.