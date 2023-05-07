State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.