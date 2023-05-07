State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 92,110 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 92,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 552,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

