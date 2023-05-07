Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $202,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,415 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $125,238,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

