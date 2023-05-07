Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $213,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,427,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

