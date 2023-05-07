11,429 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 262,339 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shake Shack by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

