Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $13.57 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.