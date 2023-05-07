Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

